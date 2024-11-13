San Francisco police launch new program that will allow people to report sex work with photos

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After ongoing complaints from San Francisco residents about street prostitution, police are launching a program to crack down on the issue.

It's called the "Dear John" program--which allows people to report prostitution activity with photos.

SFPD will verify and send letters with the photo to the registered owner of the vehicle involved.

It serves as a deterrent to those who are purchasing and soliciting sex workers.

"Importantly, people soliciting prostitution will not have anonymity they desire when paying for sex. Receiving a 'Dear John' letter may also cause some uncomfortable moments at home," SFPD said.

This comes a couple months after some residents sued the city, claiming Shotwell Street has become an epicenter for prostitution.

Cement barriers were recently installed on the street, but have proven to be more of a hassle than a help.