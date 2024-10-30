New street barriers aiming to deter sex work causing slew of safety issues in SF neighborhood

Cement barriers installed on San Francisco's Shotwell Street to deter prostitution is now creating a slew of new issues for residents.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cement barriers installed on a San Francisco street to deter prostitution is now creating a slew of new issues for residents.

They are in the middle of San Francisco's Shotwell Street and instead of only stopping a flow of sex work at night, residents are saying these barriers are creating more chaos.

"I think they suck, and they are inconvenient. This sucks," said Shawn Demmons, Shotwell resident.

"It's a Band-Aid. It doesn't help," said Dagmar Eisele, Shotwell resident.

SFMTA installed the barriers to deter sex work in the area, an issue that escalated after the city placed barriers on nearby Capp Street, and residents say prostitution got worse on their street. Now, they are witnessing issues throughout the day.

"We have seen people driving on our sidewalks and across the street on the sidewalk to avoid the barriers," said Art Raedeke, a Shotwell resident.

We also witnessed it, but instead of a regular vehicle we caught two San Francisco traffic enforcement officers driving their vehicles on the sidewalk to avoid the barriers on the middle of the street.

Raedeke documented something else that increased his concerned. An ambulance stopping halfway because of the barriers.

"He had to walk down the street with this gurney because he couldn't get through," narrated Raedeke in the video.

We spoke to the SFMTA director of streets about the issues.

"In respect to the paramedic that stopped before the rubber curb, we will communicate with our emergency responders and let them know that we tested the vehicles in the field and that they can go over the barrier," said Victoria Weiss, SFMTA Director of streets.

Luz Pena: "What about the traffic enforcement officers?"

Victoria Weiss: "Traffic enforcement officers have a very difficult job, and I will be working with them personally to make sure that they abide by all laws just like everyone else."

We also found a QR code on the barriers and when you scan it takes you directly to a neighborhood petition against these barriers.

They city said they are still reviewing the effectiveness of the barriers.

"This is not a done deal in the sense that this is pilot program that we approved for 18 months, and we are learning from it. This is a first of its kind treatment that we have done on the street that we are seeing how it's going to work," said Weiss.

Weiss explained why the barriers are in the middle of the street, "Paramedic trucks or fire engines, they can very easily go over the rubber barrier when they are taking it at 90 degree angle like straight on, but if you put it at the end of the street and let's say they were making a left turn or a right turn, they would have a hard time getting their wheels over the rubber barrier and that is why we put it in the middle of the road."

SFMTA has the power to remove the barriers at any time, but the city wants to let the pilot program run longer than a week to get a clear review of this approach.

As to the sex work in the area, residents are noticing a decrease but now, their concern is that prostitution will spill over into another nearby street.

Several residents want SFPD to tackle this issue and find a permanent solution.