San Francisco residents angered by lack of action concerning illegal dirt bikes

Many San Franciscans are angered by the amount of illegal dirt bikes being ridden along city streets.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you heard the sound of loud dirt bikes this past weekend in San Francisco, Oakland, or along the Bay Bridge - you weren't alone.

San Francisco's Embarcadero was loud on Sunday afternoon. Some motorcycles and a lot of dirt bikes, which CHP says are illegal to ride on highways and city streets without certain modifications.

"They're going down the bike paths. They're all over the place! And I kept thinking, what if somebody stops you know, or a bike stops and doesn't see them?"

And while that woman, who asked that we not use her name, saw motor bikes in the area near the Ferry Building, the dirt bikes were in many areas Sunday. The western span of the Bay Bridge and the eastern span, too. Even cruising through traffic when things got busy and doing wheelies. Those we spoke with are not happy about this.

"I think it's really dangerous. They run a lot of red lights. They are riding in the bike lanes so I think it's very dangerous for pedestrians as well as just people driving and I know some people who have gotten hurt already," said Emily Longenecker who is a waitress at the restaurant Boretta.

The California Highway Patrol and the San Francisco Police Department tell us they are investigating these cases and others. On July 26, SFPD used a drone to keep an eye on two riders who they then witnessed breaking into cars. They made an arrest and seized the vehicles.

On Sunday, hundreds of dirt bikes flooded some intersections in San Francisco and did the same on the Bay Bridge. No arrests were made and no vehicles seized. Although CHP did pursue at least two riders, they were unsuccessful in catching them. Witnesses say the two riding these motorcycles got off these bikes and got on someone else's dirt bike to get away.

"They'll keep doing it unless the car or the bike goes away and they have consequences to follow. It's not a culture and it's not cool, you know. Being in a community is cool, I get why they want to ride bikes together but coming into a city and specifically terrorizing because you know, should not be legal," said a San Franciscan who is now witnessing the dirt bikes regularly. She believes that improvements have been made tackling crime in San Francisco, but believes this issue is a black eye for the city.

San Francisco police issued the following statement:

On 8/25/24, SFPD received reports of individuals riding motorized dirt bikes throughout the city. Our officers observed several of the individuals commit vehicle violations. The department has a plan to address this activity, which includes seizing vehicles when possible, and conducting follow up investigations to impound vehicles.

The group of dirt bikers was observed in other jurisdictions and highways around the Bay Area.

Although this activity was not limited to San Francisco, the SFPD will diligently investigate these cases when individuals come into our city. In the past, officers have impounded vehicles and made arrests.

For example, on July 26, officers used a drone to observe suspects on dirt bikes breaking into cars, leading to an arrest and seizure of the vehicles.

This activity is extremely dangerous for the bikers, other motorists, and pedestrians. At this time there are no arrests from Sunday's incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. You may remain anonymous.