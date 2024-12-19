San Francisco State on lockdown after anonymous threat, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco State University is closed Thursday afternoon because of an anonymous threat made to the campus, university officials said.

SFSU officials wrote on social media at 12:30 p.m. that people on campus should shelter in place, and those not on campus should not come, and all classes and activities are canceled for the day.

University police are coordinating with local law enforcement to investigate the threat.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.