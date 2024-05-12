SF's Stern Grove Festival releases 2024 lineup featuring Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, more

San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival releases 2024 lineup featuring Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock and more.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Excitement is growing for the newly-released Stern Grove Festival lineup for 2024.

Pop duo Tegan and Sara are set to kick off the free Sunday afternoon concert series.

There will be musical legends Herbie Hancock, Lucinda Williams and Chaka Khan.

The San Francisco Symphony performing with Broadway star Jessica Vosk.

The series runs this summer from June 23 through August 25.

You can reserve your spot online to attend.

For more information, click here.