SFUSD's Superintendent Matt Wayne plans to resign Friday, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Unified School District's Superintendent Matt Wayne plans to resign Friday, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Earlier this week, Mayor London Breed said she's lost faith in Wayne's ability to lead the district through a financial crisis and planned school closures.

Just a week ago, the district released a list of 13 schools that meet its criteria to close or merge.

RELATED: SF Mayor London Breed slams SFUSD superintendent over school closure and merger plan

An agenda posted online by SFUSD says the board will meet in closed session Friday at 5 p.m. to discuss the resignation, dismissal or release of an employee.

The Chronicle reports that employee is Wayne and if his dismissal is approved, it would take effect immediately.

ABC7 News reached out to Mayor Breed's office and they issued the following statement:

"This is a personnel matter before the Board of Education. During this very difficult time for families and students, the Mayor remains committed to supporting San Francisco Unified with resources and staffing as she has with her School Stabilization Team. Our public schools cannot fail. The most important thing right now is to maintain local control by balancing the District's budget, while ensuring that our schools deliver services and programs critical to student success."