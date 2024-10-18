SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne plans to resign Friday, report says

The San Francisco school board is meeting Friday to reportedly discuss the resignation of SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne, stepping down amid criticism for his school closure plans.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Embattled San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne plans to resign Friday two years into his tenure, according to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The school board is meeting to discuss an employee resignation at 5 p.m. on Friday, but would not confirm Wayne is the employee. The Chronicle reports that employee is Wayne and if his dismissal is approved, it would take effect immediately.

Wayne has faced a lot of criticism for his plan to close or merge schools to shore up the district's finances and avoid a state takeover.

Mayor London Breed spoke about the controversy over SFUSD's tentative plans to close 11 schools, calling on the superintendent to pause this process.

Earlier this week, Mayor London Breed said she's lost faith in Wayne's ability to lead the district through a financial crisis and planned school closures.

ABC7 News reached out to Mayor Breed's office and they issued the following statement:

"This is a personnel matter before the Board of Education. During this very difficult time for families and students, the Mayor remains committed to supporting San Francisco Unified with resources and staffing as she has with her School Stabilization Team. Our public schools cannot fail. The most important thing right now is to maintain local control by balancing the District's budget, while ensuring that our schools deliver services and programs critical to student success."

SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne was at San Francisco Public Montessori Tuesday night defending his plan to close that school to parents on campus.

Just a week ago, the district released a list of 13 schools that meet its criteria to close or merge.

One of those 13 on the list is Malcolm X Academy Elementary School. That's where Wayne visited Thursday evening as part of a series of meetings that were set prior to plans for his resignation.

"Should have done that a long time ago because what you're doing isn't working," Malcolm X Elementary parent Joseph Carter said.

Parents reacted to the news of Wayne's reported resignation, saying it's a weak move but could be for the best.

"Him resigning is a cop-out because you've known for a long time you've had this problem and you think the solution is to step down and make it someone else's problem," parent Renata Waller said.

The potential resignation has also offered some hope for some parents about the future of their school.

"It makes me hopeful that the school board will realize that students' and parents' voices matter and they'll value it and make their decision going forward about school closures," parent Latoya Pitcher said.