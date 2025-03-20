SF Walgreens employee charged with assaulting suspected shoplifter, police say

We want to warn you that this video maybe hard to watch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Walgreens employee in San Francisco is under arrest for allegedly using a key as a weapon against a suspected shoplifter, according to police.

Video from the SF Bay Times Castro Street Cam shows the employee in a blue shirt fighting with the man outside the Castro Street store early Wednesday morning.

We want to warn you that this video maybe hard to watch

Minutes later, the shoplifting suspect drops to the ground.

A police report obtained by ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim says police took keys with what appeared to be blood on them into evidence.

The employee is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The injuries of the suspected shoplifter are reportedly not serious and was cited for battery and theft.

