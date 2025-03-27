SF's 1st-ever Miss Chinatown, Penny Wong, prepares for 100th birthday celebration

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- Penny Wong, the very first Miss Chinatown, is about to mark a major milestone: her 100th birthday.

Wong, who was crowned Miss Chinatown in 1948, is not only a trailblazer in the Chinese-American community but is an inspiration nearly eight decades later.

The soon-to-be centenarian grew up in San Francisco's Chinatown and now lives in Millbrae. When asked what piece of advice she has for young women today, her vibrant sense of humor was on full display.

"Advice? Treat your husband nice!" Wong said with a chuckle. "At least I can make people laugh."

Wong was in her early twenties when she unexpectedly took home the crown. The event was mostly a swimsuit competition back then.

"I did not expect to win. I did not," Wong said, pointing to a photo of herself in the contest. "It was fun to be in it. I'm not that great of a singer. I just walked around so people could see us."

She admitted the swimsuit portion was no easy task.

"It's not easy to go up there and show your whole body," she said with a laugh.

Wong hadn't prepared for the competition and entered as a way to help out the Chinese-American Citizens Alliance.

Over the years, the Miss Chinatown pageant has evolved, moving away from swimsuit competitions and toward a celebration of cultural identity and inclusivity.

"We've taken out the swimsuit section," said Alex Fong, co-chair of the current Miss Chinatown USA Pageant Committee. "It's hard for a lot of girls to walk on stage in a swimsuit with people talking about them."

Contest requirements have also been changed to welcome a broader spectrum of participants.

"As long as you're between 17 and 28, at least 25% Chinese, born female and never married, you can participate," Fong said. "They shouldn't be denied the chance to reconnect with their culture in Chinatown."

Wong still keeps tabs on the pageant every year and continues to encourage young women to step into the spotlight, even if it's intimidating.

"Try to be the best you can, that's all," she said. "Most are afraid, but try not to be, because that's life. That's how I look at it."

As for her secret to a long and happy life?

"I party every night," Wong said with another laugh. "For me, every day is a party."

And at 99, decked out in jewels and made up to the nines, she still lives every day like it's pageant day.

Wong celebrates her 100th birthday at her party on April 12.

Cheers to 100 years -- and counting, Penny!