SF neighborhood's 'trash lake' to be cleaned up after years of complaints from residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A long-abandoned construction site in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood has become a health and safety hazard for nearby residents. However, after more than two years of complaints, cleanup efforts and a plan to develop the space are finally coming.

The lot, located at Clara and 5th Streets, has earned a grim reputation among neighbors due to standing black water, mosquitos, and a smelly odor. Residents say the site, often referred to as a "lake," has also been a magnet for trash dumping, trespassing, and dangerous activity.

"I've seen people in the lake, people dump trash in here, and it just feels like it's a neglected piece of the city," said Nick Dipastena, who has lived along Clara for five years.

Anthony Johnson, another resident, described witnessing fatalities at the site. "I've seen several people die in it... homeless people break in and go down the ramp," he said.

The property, ABC7 noticed, began collecting water last year, and by January, green algae and plants had started to grow. Recent rains turned the water black, intensifying concerns. The San Francisco Department of Public Health cited the property in June 2023 after residents' repeated 3-1-1 complaints about standing water and mosquitos, dating back to spring 2022.

The San Francisco City Attorney's office filed a lawsuit in September against 360 Fifth LLC, the developers who own the lot. Additionally, the developer's lender filed suit last fall, which led to a court-appointed receiver tasked with addressing the hazards.

Paul Thompson, president of Thompson Builders Corp., shared the cleanup plan, which is set to begin in the coming weeks. "The plan is to pump out the water, clean out the residual debris, and we'll backfill the site to bring it up to grade, stabilize it, and repair all the sidewalks so it's a presentable piece of property," Thompson said.

The cleanup will take several months, but for residents, the news comes as a relief.

"People can feel safe walking around it and not have to worry about rats running up," said Deandre, who lives nearby.

Others, like Dipastena, hope the situation serves as a wake-up call. "That's great they're making progress, but we have to have a system in place so property doesn't just get abandoned like this," he said.

Thompson Builders also confirmed that the site's new ownership group, composed of local investors, plans to move forward with an eight-story, 130-unit development. Thompson described the group as having an "excellent reputation and track record," expressing optimism that the project will be successful.