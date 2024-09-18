Brush fire damages building in San Jose, firefighters say

SAN JOSE, Callif. -- Fire crews have cleared a vegetation fire that broke out in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon and damaged one building.

Firefighters responded around 3:20 p.m. to a large vegetation fire at Tully Road and northbound U.S. Highway 101. Businesses and some residents in the area were told to shelter in place as crews battled the blaze that created heavy smoke.

According to San Jose Fire, one hotel sustained minor external damage from nearby flames, but no other structures were involved and there were no injuries reported.

Traffic was heavily impacted on Tully Road, which closed in both directions near the fire but has since re-opened, SJFD said at 7:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.