San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres arrested amid sexual misconduct allegations, lawyer confirms

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres was arrested by San Jose police on Tuesday, his lawyer confirmed to ABC7 News.

The attorney said on Tuesday that Torres had been "picked up," and will be arraigned Wednesday. He doesn't know the charges.

Our media partners at the Bay Area News Group reported that Torres was arrested hours after he turned in his resignation to the city.

San Jose police served a search warrant and briefly detained Torres in early October in an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged "oral copulation of a minor." The embattled District 3 councilmember acknowledged sending lewd text messages about minors through his lawyer, calling them "role-play."

RELATED: San Jose neighbors launch recall campaign to oust councilmember Omar Torres amid allegations

Rumors of Torres' possible resignation have swelled in recent days as downtown residents have started gathering signatures for a recall initiative, while the entire council has called for Torres to step down. Councilmember Bien Doan has said he's exploring options for removal proceedings and changes to the city charter in light of the unprecedented City Hall scandal.

The scandal kicked off a political firestorm where Torres maintained his innocence while dodging all public appearances and refusing to let go of his seat in the process. His effort to stay in office fueled weeks of debate over how councilmembers could remove him, allegations of a City Hall cover up and employee unrest.

"Omar Torres has been arrested on suspicion of committing some of the most serious crimes imaginable," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "I'm horrified by the possibility that-far from his claim of outrageous fantasies-he may have in fact harmed children. I trust our Police Department and DA to ensure that justice is served through the due process afforded by our laws. If you have any information related to this case or other cases involving harm to children, I would ask you to reach out the San Jose Police Department."

San Jose Police Department is expected to have more information at a press conference on Wednesday.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.