"I'm shaking and I feel like I can't breathe," said Christopher Tran's mother

SJ family comes face-to-face with woman suspected of killing businessman by setting building on fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Inside a San Jose courtroom, family and friends of a beloved businessman faced the woman accused of setting a building fire that killed him.

Yessenia Estrada, 35, was arraigned on Friday facing arson and manslaughter charges.

Police said Estrada set a commercial building on fire on July 13.

Christopher Tran, 51, who owned a design shop inside, was killed.

We spoke with his mother, Vickie Huynh, minutes after the arraignment.

"I'm shaking and I feel like I can't breathe. Every time I close my eyes thinking the building burn my son for four, five hours that's...I'm speechless," Huynh said.

Estrada was reportedly homeless and known in the area for causing problems.

"The reason I want to raise my voice is to let the city know to do a better job to take care of the homeless people," Huynh said.

Loved ones of Tran said this tragedy could have been avoided.

Brian Clampitt was a close friend of Tran for 35 years.

"We need to find justice for Chris, so this is the beginning of that process," Clampitt said.

Those close to him called him 'CT.'

"An avid cyclist, he was a swimmer, a hiker -he loved the outdoors he would go on vacations and adventures all the time. When he entered the room you knew he was there, he had this loud, boisterous personality and you just loved the guy," Clampitt said.

And that love is clear. His father had a few words to share "we love him very much, his loss is too much for us."

Family and friends of Chris Tran will be back in court next Thursday for Yessenia Estrada's plea hearing.