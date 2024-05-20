San Jose police shooting lands suspect in hospital with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Jose shot a suspect on Sunday who has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were in the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive Sunday evening investigating the police-involved shooting, the department said on social media. San Jose Police said the shooting was in response to a report just after 4 p.m. of a man actively firing a firearm, which was recovered at the scene.

No officers were struck by gunfire.

"We still have video evidence. We have to review bodycam video. We have to look at witnesses we have to interview, and the officers still have to be interviewed. At this time, we don't think there are any other injuries other than the suspect, but we are still canvassing and combing through evidence to determine if there are additional victims. And we're asking the public, if they saw anything or were involved at all prior to police arrival, to please contact the San Jose Police Department," said SJPD PIO Sgt. Jorge Garibay.

ABC7 News also spoke with a neighbor living in the apartment complex where the shooting happened. He says he was on his way home when police were arriving.

"Just cop after cop after cop. I didn't think they were going to be here though, so when I made the corner and came in and seen everything taped off, it was actually pretty crazy," said Dante Avila. "I have another daughter, so it's a little concerning, because they're both little girls, and we're constantly taking walks, and it's a little alarming to know that that happened here."

Police say they will be holding a press conference on Monday with more information. In the meantime, they say any other updates will be on social media.

Bay City News contributed to this report.