San Jose therapist arrested for assaulting underage patient; police seek other victims

A therapist was arrested last weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage patient in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

A therapist was arrested last weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage patient in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

A therapist was arrested last weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage patient in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

A therapist was arrested last weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage patient in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A therapist was arrested last weekend for allegedly sexually assaulting an underage patient in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

Police were contacted Saturday about an alleged sexual assault that took place Friday at the patient's San Jose home.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

On Sunday, police arrested Santa Clara resident Alejandro Lopez Nunez, 48, a behavioral therapist with Trumpet Behavioral Health and also a part-time instructional aide at Forest Hill Elementary School.

Investigators say Nunez sexually assaulted the female minor victim multiple times since this March.

MORE: Teacher arrested on child sex charges found dead, washed out to sea at Pt. Reyes beach, sheriff says

San Jose police said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this case or similar cases can contact Detective Minten at 4269@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4102.

People can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.