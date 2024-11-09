Unhoused man's nativity scene in San Jose swept up by Caltrans crews

An unhoused man says he transformed an eyesore near a San Jose freeway only to have his improvements swept by Caltrans.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An unhoused man says he transformed an eyesore near a South Bay freeway only to have his improvements swept by Caltrans.

Now, that man and his 19-year-old special needs son say they're left with next to nothing.

Miguel Maruyama set up a nativity scene for the holidays but Friday morning, it was taken down by Caltrans crews.

Maruyama said he's lived next to this freeway with his son after losing his job and being evicted.

"I was homeless for two months already," Maruyama said.

Maruyama said the 280 southbound on ramp area in San Jose near 7th and Virginia streets was filled with trash when he first came, so he worked to beautify it.

"Me and my son, we cleaned the whole area. We planted a total of 130 bushes, trees, palm trees, flowers," Maruyama said.

Along with the plants, he also brought in several birds and in October set up an ofrenda for Dia de los Muertos.

It was around then that he first got notice that Caltrans planned to sweep the area.

The news got a lot of attention and Caltrans didn't end up sweeping it when it said it would, so Maruayma put up a nativity scene. This time though, Caltrans followed through with its notice.

"I didn't believe that they were gonna actually, you know, do the way they did it," he said.

In a statement, Caltrans said that the encampment clearing was originally planned prior to Halloween but postponed until Friday. It said notice was given to local partners for outreach.

Advocates say they've worked to get Maruyama services, but the process has been slow.

"Here's a family that's been out here for less than 90 days. They have special needs and we're saying why can't you house them rapidly rather than leave them outside with special needs that prevent them from going into a large shelter environment," said advocate Shaunn Cartwright. "There should be exceptions, and this would be an exception. And so right now, the system failed this family."

In its statement, Caltrans said Maruyama's belongings are being held for 60 days and that contact info on how to get it back was provided.

Maruyama says he's not even sure if his belongings are intact after the way they were handled Friday morning.

"I can see with my own eyes, how they started destroying everything, they took everything that I have," Maruyama.

Maruyama says he's not sure what's next for him and his son he setup a GoFundMe page and is working on selling the plants that Caltrans left behind.