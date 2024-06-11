Lake Tahoe's Sand Harbor State Park will soon require reservations: Here's what to know

Starting Aug. 17 through Oct. 13, 2024, reservations will be required for visitors at Sand Harbor State Park on weekends and holidays only.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Popular travel destinations with iconic photo opportunities, historic sites or natural landmarks have become increasingly difficult for some cities to control when they become overrun with tourists, especially during peak travel seasons. Now, one popular waterfront destination in Lake Tahoe is adding its name to the sea of sites implementing a reservation system.

Much like in Venice, Italy, where the city recently implemented a registration method to charge visitors, Lake Tahoe is now adding a reservation system at one popular beach later this summer.

The allure of pristine, crystal-clear waters bustling with boats and beachgoers at Sand Harbor State Park during the high season has in more recent years caused traffic jams that the Nevada Division of State Parks said it's seeking to eradicate.

"This new system aims to reduce traffic congestion on Highway 28, improve trip planning and alleviate overcrowding," Tyler Kerver, Nevada State Parks' education and information officer, told ABC News.

"This initial trial period will help staff and visitors adjust to the new procedures, with full implementation set for April 2025," Kerver said. "To accommodate spontaneous visits, entry after 10:30 a.m. will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to park capacity."

Kerver added, "Reservations made before the day of arrival are subject to a non-refundable $5 reservation fee. However, reservation fees for same-day bookings will be waived."