Veteran San Jose police officer facing sexual assault charges involving 2 minors

A San Jose police officer is under arrest accused of sexual misconduct involving two minors dating back 13 years ago.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A veteran San Jose police officer is under arrest accused of sexual misconduct involving two minors dating back 13 years ago.

Officer Saul Duran was arrested Monday less than three weeks after the investigation into his actions began, according to the Santa Clara County's District Attorney.

"Today, we've charged a veteran police officer with a sexual assault of a minor," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Duran met the alleged victim while he worked as a facilitator at a Santa Clara County program providing guidance to parents raising children.

The incidents allegedly took place between 2008 and 2012 when Duran began to interact with the girls outside the program.

"Our actions today will hopefully show that there is no protection for any officer who is alleged to have committed such a serious crime or who has caused harm," said SJPD Chief Paul Joseph.

Duran is also accused of targeting the girl's older sister, but DA Rosen says those acts can't be formally charged because they are outside the statute of limitations.

Both girls are now adults.

Chief Joseph said he is taking these allegations very seriously.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure our ranks are free of anyone who breaks the law."

"What is so deeply concerning about these incidents is that it occurred involving veteran officers, said Legal Analyst Steven Clark. "These are not new officers."

Clark says the arrests will have profound impacts.

"When you have a cases like this, it's deeply disturbing to the public. Its not just about one officer, but the ripple effect on the entire police department," he said. "And now all the cases the police officer worked on will have to be reviewed, and some may have to be dismissed because he's no longer going to be able to testify in court because he has a serious pending felony," Clark said.

Duran was booked into jail for five counts of lewd and lascivious acts involving a child. He is now out on bail and on administrative leave.

This comes after another officer in the same department was recently arrested for another serious crime.

Last month, another veteran San Jose police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun inside an ex-girlfriend's apartment in Morgan Hill while he was drunk, according to The Mercury News. That officer is on administrative leave.

Chief Joseph says if there are more survivors out there, please contact the San Jose Police Department.