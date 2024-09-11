Bay Area remembers victims of 9/11 terror attacks 23 years later

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The country is marking 23 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Events are being held across the country on Wednesday, including right here in the Bay Area.

All are certainly moments of reflection and reminders of the courage and sacrifice of the men and women who gave everything to help others 23 years ago.

Every year, the San Francisco Fire Department holds a remembrance ceremony in honor of those emergency responders and civilians who were killed.

The department does this across all of their facilities.

Mayor London Breed was also in attendance.

Similarly, in Oakland, at Brooklyn Basin along the Oakland Estuary, the city's fire department chief, command staff, members of the fire department and Mayor Sheng Thao gathered for a short ceremony in the morning.

"Just think about the sacrifices that we make to protect our own community, the courage it takes, the valor, the integrity -- all of the things that represent the fire service, but really represent the city of Oakland and the Oakland fire department," said Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington.

There were three heroes from the Bay Area who died during the Sept. 11 attacks.

Todd Beamer and Mark Bingham, of Los Gatos, were passengers on United Airlines flight 93, which was scheduled to fly to San Francisco that morning.

They are said to have fought back, forcing the terrorists to crash the plane in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Flight attendant Betty Ong of San Francisco was on board American Airlines Flight 11.

Her brother, Harry, says Betty was able to relay vital information about the hijackers before the plane hit the World Trade Center.