SFPD investigating homicide near Embarcadero BART station, major delays reported

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a homicide near the Embarcadero BART station Wednesday morning, which has caused major delays for the commute in and out of the city.

The homicide was at Market and Main Street, where ABC7 News video shows one body at the scene.

At one point, the video shows police with guns and riot shields going down into the Embarcadero station.

SFPD says officers responded and found the victim bleeding. They tried to save the victim, but police say the person died on scene.

No arrest has been made yet.

You may see delays if you take BART into San Francisco.

