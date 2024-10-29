SFPD debuts new drone to fight crime, alleviate staffing shortage

SFPD showed off how Drones as First Responder (DFR) technology, is making crime fighting more efficient and helping alleviate the staffing shortage.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police credit the use of technology as one reason crime is down 34% from this time last year. On Monday, the department and city showed off how new Drone as First Responder, or DFR technology, is making crime fighting more efficient and helping alleviate SFPD's staffing shortage.

Upon first glance, there doesn't appear to be anything noticeably different with the DFR technology compared to drones ones already in use by SFPD.

However, unlike the field drone program which launched seven months ago, DFRs aren't stores in the back of a police cruiser. A total of six will be manned at a central location such as atop a roof so response to service can be quicker.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott called it a "game changer."

Video played at Monday's demonstration showed how a bike thief was recorded entering a building by DFR technology. Moments later, officers arrive on foot and bodycam shows the arrest.

"We've used it in car break-ins, sideshows, we've used it in so many instances to cut back on some issues impact quality of life," said Mayor London Breed.

SFPD says additional DFR footage like this will also lead to more convictions.

The DFRs aren't new technology as a whole. In fact, Fremont police and fire rolled out their program in 2022. Fremont even provides information every time their DFRs are deployed. Showing calls for service ranged from domestic violence and robberies.

Six of the new DFR units will be stationed across the city. SFPD says because of their speed and accuracy, they'll help alleviate the department's staffing shortage.

"We're 500 officers short still, as staffing has gotten worse, our response time has increased. We'll not only help response time, but increase our effectiveness," said Chief Scott.

Mayor London Breed also says collaboration with other agencies is key to making more arrests. It's why San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan was in attendance at today's press event. He says his city will be learning from SFPD and hopefully be able to implement this technology to help fight crime, such as sideshows.