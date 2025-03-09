US attorney's office seeks Duong family records from city of San Leandro in Sheng Thao case: report

The corruption probe that led to the indictment of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has spread to San Leandro.

The corruption probe that led to the indictment of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has spread to San Leandro.

The corruption probe that led to the indictment of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has spread to San Leandro.

The corruption probe that led to the indictment of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has spread to San Leandro.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The corruption probe that led to the indictment of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has spread to San Leandro.

Our media partners at the Bay Area News Group report federal officials have asked the city to handover numerous records that name the Duong family.

RELATED: FBI raids home of San Leandro councilmember

The family is at the center of the investigation of a "pay-to-play" scheme.

San Leandro's link to the case became public in January when the home of city councilmember Bryan Azevedo was raided.

MORE: Report alleges 'campaign contribution laundering scheme' involving Oakland mayor, city officials

Azevedo did go on a trip to Vietnam in 2023 that was sponsored by David Duong.

He has refused to comment on the FBI raid.