FBI raids home of San Leandro councilmember

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The FBI served a search warrant at a home of a San Leandro city councilmember on Wednesday, ABC7 News has learned.

As first reported by the Bay Area News Group, the home belongs to Councilmember Bryan Azevedo.

Investigators are remaining tight-lipped about what they're looking for.

Councilmember Azevedo has not responded to our request for comment.

Azevedo did go on a trip to Vietnam in 2023 that was sponsored by David Duong - the same family that owns California Waste Solutions.

MORE: Report alleges 'campaign contribution laundering scheme' involving Oakland mayor, city officials

The company got swept up in the Oakland City Hall scandal that saw agents raid then Mayor Sheng Thao's home last year.

The investigation is looking into campaign contributions.