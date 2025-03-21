Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, to appear in court to get custody of her children

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sherri Papini, a Northern California woman whose faked kidnapping in 2016 gained national attention, is going to be in court Friday to try to get custody of her children.

Papini famously came up with an elaborate hoax that set off a massive three-week search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. She ended up being sentenced to 18 months in prison.

She's now asking a judge to prohibit her ex-husband Keith from showing their children the Hulu docuseries "Perfect Wife."

In a court filing, she says it opens "old wounds" and he is simply putting his ego ahead of what's best for their children.

Papini adds she's working to rebuild her relationship with the kids and this derails the progress.

