SFPD looking for suspect following shooting that left 1 person injured in SoMa neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police on Monday are searching for a shooting suspect in the South of Market neighborhood.

Officers first responded to the area of Mission and 9th streets around 5 p.m.

One person was found hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect hasn't been found and believe they might be in a building nearby.

Traffic is backed up for blocks on 9th street.

They are asking the public to stay away from the area at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.