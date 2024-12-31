SFPD releases bodycam video in fatal shooting of Dior store security guard after hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Surveillance video shows the driver of a black SUV chasing an e-bike rider on the sidewalk around 6:30 p.m., days before Christmas near San Francisco's Union Square.

Seconds later the SUV, which actually looks like a law enforcement vehicle, slams into that e-bike sending the rider airborne. 911 calls immediately come in from two women on the sidewalk who had been injured and were taking cover in a nearby Chipotle.

"Hello, me and my friend just got hit by a car. Yeah, it was a van and they were on the sidewalk and they hit me and my friend with the car, ran over my foot," said a woman as she was crying.

But the story doesn't end there. The driver, who unsuccessfully tried to put the e-bike in his SUV after hitting it, took the bag that was on the e-bike and left in that vehicle that was his SUV.

Around seven hours later, officers say they located that SUV and the man they believe slammed into the e-bike, 50-year-old Peter Hodge. An armed security guard working outside of the well-known Dior store.

In police bodycam video, you can hear officers attempting to make an arrest, even using non-lethal force at one point.

"Turn around, turn around! Hands up. Turn around! Head up!"

"Officers gave Mr. Hodge multiple commands to put his hands up and turn around. Mr. Hodge partially raised his hands and stated, 'For what? What are you worried about?' Mr. Hodge moved his right hand towards his waist band area, officers number four and five yelled out, 'He's reaching, he's reaching!' Mr. Hodge quickly took a shooting stance with his feet shoulder width apart, two hands on the handgun, slightly bent forward, while pointing at the officers in the street," said Commander Mark Im of the San Francisco Police Department.

That is when six police officers fired and struck Hodge, who later died at the hospital. Police say Hodge was holding a loaded gun when he was shot.

As for the e-bike rider, he has not been located by police. Sources say that Hodge chased down the rider on the e-bike after he scraped his SUV. ABC7 News asked police about that Monday, but have not received clarification.