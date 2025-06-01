Sonoma Pride celebrates 40 years as blazing heat sends festival goers seeking water and shade

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, hot weather didn't stop the celebration at the 40th Sonoma Pride Parade and festival. The mercury was rising but the pride didn't seem to fade.

Pride was filling the streets of downtown Santa Rosa in a big way Saturday. Karen Roberts and friends were here for all of it.

"For me, it means we're visible, that we matter, we belong here and we're not going back," Roberts said.

Sonoma County Pride is celebrating 40 years. Organizers say the event has come a long way, now attracting thousands from the North Bay's LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

"I think it's a huge milestone for Sonoma County. We're kind of small. To know that Pride has been around for 40 years is amazing," said Sonoma County Pride President Chris Kren-Mora.

"Pride means a lot to me. I think pride for all people, but we need this day still," said Patty Torza.

Many have concerns about the Trump Administration's ongoing policies targeting transgender rights.

"Definitely a huge concern as a trans man. I've been out since I was 12. I don't want my rights taken away from me as much as the next person," said August Perez.

By midday, the sun was scorching and temperatures rising. It getting was hot.

"I'm just drinking lots of water, trying to stay in the shade whenever possible," said Jay Oliver.

Free paper fans were there for anyone who wanted one, along with free water refills at a mobile hydration station.

This year's Pride theme was "40 and Fierce."

"I'm so thankful I don't have to go all the way to San Francisco. They have a wonderful parade here celebrating wonderful people," said Raquel Clark from Santa Rosa.