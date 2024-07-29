Bay Area vigils seek justice for Sonya Massey, woman killed at home by Illinois sheriff's deputy

Vigils were held across the nation as well as in the Bay Area in remembrance of Sonya Massey, who was shot and killed in her own home by an Illinois sheriff's deputy.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- We are seeing an overwhelming call to action in cities across the country, following the recent deputy shooting death of Sonya Massey.

On Sunday more than 20 rallies were held in different U.S. cities.

From Chicago and Brooklyn to Sacramento, Connecticut and Appleton, Wisconsin.

Video from July 6 shows a sheriff's deputy shooting and killing Massey at her home in Illinois.

Officials have released body camera video that reveals a chaotic scene in which a Black woman in Illinois, who called 911 for help, was shot in the face in her home by a white sheriff's deputy.

He was responding there after the 36-year-old mother called 911 to report a possible intruder.

"Sonya Massey called the police to deal with the potential intruder. And the irony she was safer with the potential intruder than the police. She was murdered in her home by those she called for protection," said activist Justin Russell.

The deputy who shot and killed Massey, Sean Grayson, has been fired and recently pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

Rallies were also held here in the Bay Area, calling for justice.

Dozens of people gathered outside Headspace Barbershop on 4th Street in San Jose Sunday night, trying to make sense of how and why Sonya Massey died. She was a mother of two teenagers.

"We have a space that's available to grieve, to mourn, to educate, to talk about everything that's going on," said organizer Alonzo Grainger.

"It almost doesn't seem real, what we saw. She did everything she was asked to do," said Lou Dimes.

Dimes is with Black Outreach San Jose, a nonprofit formed after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police.

"We need an opportunity to commune with each other and talk about the next steps. Obviously, this happened outside of our state. But the same thing happens here quite frequently," Dimes said.

Sid Owens, who attended the vigil, is an educator.

"I work with students of color. For me, it's going to work each morning and having to have this conversation with students and family and our families," he said. "I think the bigger question is how we rise above it? How do we continue to push forward and do things like this to ensure our community, we are all together as one?"

Earlier in the day, miles away, dozens of community members also gathered in Oakland. Activists held a vigil in Downtown Oakland at 15th and Broadway, before marching to Frank Ogawa Plaza.

People said they were concerned that the fatal shootings involving police officers would not end and that more men and women may be killed.

Back in San Jose, Vigil Grainger said as challenging as it may seem, the community can make a difference.

"There's always ways to bring awareness, to help the situation, to hopefully slow it down. I don't think it'll ever stop," he said.