Stanford Medicine pauses gender-related surgeries for young people under age 19

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Stanford Medicine paused gender-related surgeries for young people under the age of 19 earlier this month as the Trump administration works to limit access to gender-affirming care.

Stanford cited threats to grants for hospitals that provide gender-affirming care for transgender children.

These surgeries are very rare for children and reserved for cases of extreme gender dysphoria.

MORE: Supreme Court upholds a Tennessee law banning some gender-affirming care for minors

Stanford says it took the step to protect its patients and providers. Procedures stopped on June 2, right as Pride Month started.

Stanford Medicine's full statement below:

After careful review of the latest actions and directives from the federal government and following consultations with clinical leadership, including our multidisciplinary LGBTQ+ program and its providers, Stanford Medicine paused providing gender-related surgical procedures as part of our comprehensive range of medical services for LGBTQ+ patients under the age of 19, effective June 2, 2025.

We took this step to protect both our providers and patients. This was not a decision we made lightly, especially knowing how deeply this impacts the individuals and families who depend on our essential care and support. Even as circumstances change, we remain committed to providing high quality, thorough and compassionate medical services for every member of our community.