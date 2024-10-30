State Senator Wiener to DMV: Stop writing 'San Fran' on driver's licenses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- State Senator Scott Wiener is clapping back at the DMV for reportedly issuing a series of driver's licenses to San Francisco residents listing the city of residence as "San Fran."

He sent the DMV a letter asking them to stop using the "intolerable term," which many San Francisco residents share their distaste for.

"On behalf of all self-respecting residents of the City by the Bay, I'm asking DMV to promptly cease & desist this nonsense," he said in a letter shared on his X page Wednesday.

He says one lifelong San Francisco resident, upon learning her daughter had received one of these offending licenses, promptly advised her to "burn it."

The ABC7 News I-Team has reached out to the DMV about this practice and has not yet heard back.