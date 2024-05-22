Student stabbed during fight at high school in Gilroy, police say

GILROY, Calif. -- One male student stabbed another during a fight in a locker room at Christopher High School in Gilroy on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before noon to a report of a stabbing at the school at 850 Day Road and learned that during a fight in the locker room, one of the students pulled out a knife and stabbed the other student, Gilroy police said.

The student with the knife was arrested and booked into juvenile hall, while the injured student was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available from police.

The campus was locked down for about an hour while police investigated the case.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kenneth Ellsworth at (408) 846-0331 or Kenneth.ellsworth@cityofgilroy.org. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling (408) 846-0330.