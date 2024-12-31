Taps echoes across America in annual patriotic event

An all-inclusive event called "Taps Across America" honors our nation's fallen veterans each year on Memorial Day and all musicians of any age or ability can participate with any instrument.

On Memorial Day, trumpet player Jeff Farmer arrived at Saint Helena Public Cemetery and sounded taps at 3 p.m.

For saxophone player Janette Beebe, she played the military bugle call in front of her garage in Rohnert Park at the same time.

"Everybody, if you are so inclined at 3 o'clock on Memorial Day, it's a moment of silence, then play taps," Farmer explains. "For me personally, 'Taps Across America' gives me a real connection for Memorial Day."

"I just thought it would be a way for me to show my sincere beliefs about Memorial Day," Beebe adds.

"Taps Across America" began in 2015 by retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva and took off nationally in 2020 during the pandemic.

"It's kind of an echo across the country, everybody playing taps," Farmer says. "It's comforting to me and hopefully it stirs something in those who hear it."

"It's all about sacrifice. Men and women have died so we can remain free in this country," Beebe declares.

You can find more information or register here.