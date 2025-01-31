TIMELINE: Bay Area storm begins with light rain, atmospheric river Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is back in the Bay Area on Friday after three and a half weeks of dry weather, which has been one of the driest January's on record. Rain is light on Friday but intensifies on Saturday with a moderate-strength atmospheric river and we may see flooding on roads and on smaller streams and creeks.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area through Sunday.

FRIDAY (Level 1)

Light, steady rain spreads across the Bay Area from north to south this morning



Steady light rain occurs between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.



After 2 p.m. and into the evening the rain becomes more on and off and scattered



Biggest impact would be slower and slick travel



Winds will be breezy but not too strong or damaging



Rainfall totals will be less than .75" for most

SATURDAY (Level 2)

Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. we will see pockets of heavy rain



This is when we have the highest threat for localized flooding especially on roads with poor drainage



Winds will also be gusty, 20-40mph which could bring down trees



After 3 p.m. the showers will become lighter and scattered



Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in many cities

SUNDAY (Level 1)

On and off light scattered showers

SIERRA SNOW