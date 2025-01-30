TIMELINE: Wet weather returns to Bay Area Friday, atmospheric river and heavier rain Saturday
Thursday, January 30, 2025 4:48PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is back in the Bay Area on Friday after three and a half weeks of dry weather, which has been one of the driest January's on record. Rain is light on Friday but intensifies on Saturday with a moderate-strength atmospheric river and we may see flooding on roads and on smaller streams and creeks.
- Light, steady rain anticipated between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- After 2 p.m. and into the evening the rain becomes more on and off and scattered
- Biggest impact would be slower and slick travel
- Winds will be breezy but not too strong or damaging
- Rainfall totals will be less than .75" for most
- Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. we will see pockets of heavy rain
- This could lead to localized flooding especially on roads with poor drainage
- Winds will also be gusty, 20-40 mph which could bring down trees
- After 4 p.m. the showers will become lighter and scattered
- Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in many cities
- On and off light scattered showers
SIERRA SNOW
- 2 - 3 feet of snow Friday night into Saturday night on highest peaks
- Lake level could see close to a foot of fresh snow
