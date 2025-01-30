24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
TIMELINE: Wet weather returns to Bay Area Friday, atmospheric river and heavier rain Saturday

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Thursday, January 30, 2025 4:48PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds turn to sun, wet pattern begins tomorrow
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is back in the Bay Area on Friday after three and a half weeks of dry weather, which has been one of the driest January's on record. Rain is light on Friday but intensifies on Saturday with a moderate-strength atmospheric river and we may see flooding on roads and on smaller streams and creeks.

FRIDAY (Level 1)

  • Light, steady rain anticipated between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

  • After 2 p.m. and into the evening the rain becomes more on and off and scattered

  • Biggest impact would be slower and slick travel

  • Winds will be breezy but not too strong or damaging

  • Rainfall totals will be less than .75" for most

MORE: How January's dry weather could spell trouble for California's water supply

SATURDAY (Level 2)

  • Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. we will see pockets of heavy rain

  • This could lead to localized flooding especially on roads with poor drainage

  • Winds will also be gusty, 20-40 mph which could bring down trees

  • After 4 p.m. the showers will become lighter and scattered

  • Rainfall totals could exceed an inch in many cities

SUNDAY (Level 1)

  • On and off light scattered showers

SIERRA SNOW

  • 2 - 3 feet of snow Friday night into Saturday night on highest peaks

  • Lake level could see close to a foot of fresh snow

