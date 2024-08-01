Transgender flag-raising ceremony held at San Francisco City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A transgender flag-raising ceremony was held for San Francisco's third Transgender History Month on Thursday.

The city's Office of Transgender Initiatives put on the event.

Mayor London Breed, California State Senator Scott Wiener and Transgender Initiatives Director Honey Mahogany were at City Hall for the noon event.

Breed said San Francisco will always be a place where diverse communities are embraced and everyone has the freedom to be who they are.