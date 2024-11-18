North Bay nonprofit helps immigrants prepare for Trump deportation plans

Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa is holding a series of presentations to educate the immigrant community about the next Donald Trump presidency.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, there is fear and concern in the immigrant community over promises made by President-elect Donald Trump, who's vowing to conduct mass deportations of undocumented individuals after taking office.

This weekend, a nonprofit launched a new program to help families prepare, offering advice and information.

For some families, the first stop after Sunday services at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Petaluma was a free presentation about knowing your rights.

Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa is holding a series of presentations in Spanish and English to educate the immigrant community about what the next Donald Trump presidency could mean.

Trump has made this promise: "On day one, I will launch the largest deportation in history to get the criminals out."

Advocates say many people are confused and stressed.

"The first thing we tell them is to be calm," said Teresa Marcelino from Catholic Charities.

Marcelino says Catholic Charities immigration services has been overwhelmed with calls and questions about possible deportations.

"We are preparing them and telling them the likelihood of them having an encounter with ICE is pretty low, but we do want to empower them with their rights in case of an encounter with ICE," Marcelino said.

Those attending are offered cards about what to do and say if detained by federal agents. One woman says she's got concerns about her parent's immigration status and is thankful for the help.

"I think it's something for us Hispanics, because it gives us a space to come and talk and see what the possibilities are, going into their hometown with legal status," said a woman who wanted to stay anonymous.

"We've also seen an increase in legal permanent status residents applying for citizenship. We do help with that process," Marcelino said.

It's a nervous time for some families who say the future is unclear.

Catholic Charities is planning seven more presentations across Sonoma County between now and the end of the year to provide the immigrant community with as much info as possible going forward.