SF Republicans celebrate President Trump's second inauguration

Some Bay Area Republicans gathered Monday morning at a watch party in San Francisco to celebrate Trump's inauguration as he made his return to office.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday and several Republican leaders were in Washington D.C. to celebrate his inauguration in person.

But many held their own watch parties across the Bay Area.

"We're absolutely hopeful and we're excited about it," said Bill Jackson, chair of the San Francisco Republican Party.

Sighs of relief in San Francisco's Fillmore District coming from the city's Republican Party as President Donald Trump takes office for the second time.

"I'm excited for the next four years because I'm over the last four years," Corinne McConnell, a San Francisco resident said.

More than 100 Trump supporters watched the inauguration from the comfort of Harry's Bar on Fillmore.

"Everybody here is excited about what he'll bring, a more dynamic economy, control of our borders, a sense that America should only get involved in foreign wars when it's really, really important and a sense of openness, free speech, openness to a broad range of ideas," Jackson said.

Over a cup of coffee and a little breakfast, McConnell came to Harry's watch party to meet other Republicans from across the Bay Area.

"I've been here since the 80's so I've seen the change," she said. "There are more of us than they let you know, there are so many more of us. I mean in my neighborhood, they're just afraid to hang their flags, that's sad, that is really sad, our flag is flying today."

This comes just hours after President Biden pre-emptively pardoned people who Trump threatened to target during his campaign.

"That was really sneaky," McConnell said.

That includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley and members of the January 6th investigation committee.

"What's so bizarre about it to me, is it's as if President Biden, soon-to-be former President Biden is communicating to us, oh yeah, Dr. Fauci may have committed a crime, therefore I'm going to preemptively pardon him," Jackson said. "I don't think that's the way we should operate and the way our presidents should operate."

Former President Biden putting out a statement Monday morning, saying," The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense."

Now, with Trump outlining plans to declare a national emergency and send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in his inaugural address, McConnell is grateful to see him following through with his campaign promises.

"I'm really excited for America to be fabulous again," McConnell said.