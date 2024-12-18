Luigi Mangione faces charges including second-degree murder in the death of the UnitedHealthcare CEO

CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione waives extradition, could be returned to New York Thursday

Janice Yu has the latest as city officials respond to charges facing Luigi Mangione for CEO murder.

Janice Yu has the latest as city officials respond to charges facing Luigi Mangione for CEO murder.

Janice Yu has the latest as city officials respond to charges facing Luigi Mangione for CEO murder.

Janice Yu has the latest as city officials respond to charges facing Luigi Mangione for CEO murder.

NEW YORK -- Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has waived extradition and expects to be returned to New York as soon as Thursday, his attorney said Wednesday.

The judge in Pennsylvania must accept the waiver or go forward with a scheduled hearing Thursday morning immediately following a separate hearing on the local charges Mangione faces.

Assuming the extradition paperwork is in order, the NYPD would transport Mangione from Pennsylvania to New York.

A special edition of "20/20" airing Dec. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC looks at the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the manhunt that led to the arrest of Luigi Mangione, who went from the Ivy League to alleged killer.

WATCH 'Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder': Watch special edition of '20/20' this Thursday

The timely one-hour "20/20" special edition premieres Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

Weather permitting, the NYPD would fly Mangione to New York and deliver him straight to court to be booked and processed. He would then be arraigned as soon as Thursday late afternoon before the judge assigned to his case.

Bragg on Tuesday announced Maginone had been indicted on first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. He is also charged with: two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree; four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree; one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; and one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

The slaying in the heart of Midtown Manhattan was "intended to evoke terror," Bragg said at a news conference.

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder," Bragg said. "This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9 after nearly one week on the run.

RELATED | Timeline of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

The unidentified man suspected of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel remains at large after Wednesday's attack, with police tracking his movements.

When Mangione was apprehended, he had a 9 mm handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, a homemade silencer, two ammunition magazines and live cartridges, prosecutors said.

Thompson's murder ignited online anger at the health insurance industry. Many people online have celebrated the suspect and some have donated to a defense fund for Mangione.

Demonstrators in support of Magione gathered outside of a CEO summit at the Zigfield Ballroom Tuesday night.

Authorities say this kind of behavior is not only unacceptable but say it may embolden and encourage others.

"Let me say this plainly, there is no heroism in what Mangione did. This was a senseless act of violence. It was a cold and calculated crime that stole a life and put New Yorkers at risk. We don't celebrate murders, and we don't lionize the killing of anyone," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

RELATED | Supporters of suspected CEO killer Luigi Mangione establish defense fund

The Manhattan DA's office says Magione faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Mangione has hired Karen Friedman Agnifilo as his lawyer in New York. She was a 25-year veteran of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and its second in command for 8 years.

His court appearance in Pennsylvania is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report