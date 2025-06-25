America's tallest ship returns to SF for 1st time since 2008, docking at Pier 17 for weekend

The U.S Coast Guard Barque Eagle is America's tallest ship and will be docked at Pier 17 in San Francisco for a free public tour on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you go by Pier 17 in San Francisco this weekend, you may see a unique sight.

Known as America's tallest ship, the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle is docked in San Francisco for the first time in more than 15 years.

"At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service," according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

ABC7 News' Luz Pena got to get a personal tour on board the Eagle on Wednesday.

She spoke to an admiral who was on the ship the last time it docked in the bay in 2008 about the historical significance of the Eagle.

"This is one of our showoff boats. We love the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle. It's a war class from WWII and it's been a cadet training vessel for many many decades," said Rear Admiral Joseph Buzzella.

"It's fantastic. It's an honor to be here and come under your historical bridge in a historical ship," he added.

There are about 150 cadets on board, all of them training for the summer.

The ship was originally built in 1936 in Germany, but after World War II, it was acquired by the U.S. as a war reparation.

On top of setting a record, the Eagle is used as a good will ambassador when it visits foreign ports.

There will be free tours to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.