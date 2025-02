VIDEO: Sideshows pop up all over Bay Area during busy weekend

The busy weekend in the Bay Area didn't stop the sideshows. There were some overnight in Richmond, Oakland, and Daly City -- drawing large crowds.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The busy weekend in the Bay Area didn't stop the sideshows.

There were some overnight in Richmond, Oakland, and Daly City -- drawing large crowds.

There was also one on the Bay Bridge around 2:30 a.m., causing a massive traffic back-up.

It's not clear if police made any arrests.

Police have been trying to crack down on sideshows, including installing new cameras and license plate readers to catch participants after they leave.