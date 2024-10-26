Flock cameras used to detect Bay Area sideshows; 16 cars connected to past illegal shows seized

A company named Flock Safety says it just rolled out new sideshow detection technology this week, intended to detect and alert police to sideshows.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities seized 16 vehicles connected to two separate sideshows on the Bay Bridge last month.

And now, a company called Flock Safety says it just rolled out new sideshow detection technology this week, intended to detect and alert police to sideshows.

With the help of AI, police would use the sound of tire screeches to crack down on sideshows.

Flock Safety says its technology has already been installed in two Bay Area cities.

We've seen the spinning cars and flying sparks from dangerous sideshows, including one caught on camera in Vallejo.

Police are trying to crack down on the problem.

"We were able to identify numerous vehicles that were involved in these sideshows," said Sgt. Andrew Barclay with CHP Golden Gate Division.

Flock Safety cameras and license plate readers recently installed on the Bay Bridge are helping that crackdown. Just this week, local law enforcement agencies seized 16 cars. The CHP says they were involved in two different sideshows the weekend after Labor Day.

"Sideshows in Vallejo are a constant problem. It requires a lot of resources," said Vallejo Police Sgt. Rashad Hollis.

Vallejo police says license plate readers are a help.

"We do have Flock license plate readers. They work really well," Hollis said. "Right now, we are only using Flock for license plate readers, and single and multiple gunshot detection."

But the technology could soon be put to greater use.

This week, Flock Safety launched a first-of-its kind sideshow detection tool to help communities combat illegal sideshows.

It uses AI and machine-learning technology to identify certain sounds -- specifically the screeching of tires -- and sends law enforcement agencies real-time alerts that a sideshow is happening.

The CEO and founder of Flock Safety, Garrett Langley calls it "a groundbreaking tool that enables agencies to act faster and prevent these dangerous events before they escalate."

Police and the CHP say even without the audio, the tech is making a difference.

"I know tech is improving. It's the wave of the future. It's causing officers to detect and improve our strategies, so I don't see how it could hurt," Hollis said.

"As we continue to see innovative technology coming out that allow law enforcement to identify issues we are having and how to maybe better investigate them, just in general, that advent of technology that ultimately benefits us, ultimately is a benefit to the people we serve as well," said Barclay said.