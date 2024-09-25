SF approves legislation to crack down on sideshow participants, organizers, attendees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One day after Governor Gavin Newsom signed four new bills into law aimed at curbing sideshows statewide, San Francisco's Board of Supervisors has approved legislation to combat illegal sideshows.

The plan would make it easier to crack down on people who promote, organize, participate or attend sideshows.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed's plan would penalize drivers in sideshows as well as people who turn out to watch.

Pedicab driver Joshua Pierce rides up and down the Embarcadero every day -- and he has seen dirt bike riders swarm the area.

"On Saturday, there was a group of about," said Pierce. "They spend their whole time revving their engines, doing wheelies and stuff. One group was all dirt bikes. Another group was all dirt bikes, Harleys, and a bunch of three wheelers and quads."

Pierce has also seen and heard the car sideshows on the Bay Bridge.

There was another slew of sideshows across the Bay Area this weekend which caused injuries.

Police and local leaders say the sideshows and dirt bike rides are dangerous and can lead to destructive behavior.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is considering legislation that would make it illegal to promote sideshows and turn out to watch them.

"I think going after the people who are there for the show can make a difference," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

If you are caught participating in a sideshow, you could have your vehicle seized and impounded for more than 30 days -- possibly even permanently if you are convicted.

The plan would utilize drones, license plate readers, and surveillance video to crack down on car sideshows and illegal dirt bike rides.

"Sideshows are dangerous. They are infuriating to people who are caught in traffic, really. It's a lawlessness that is designed to overwhelm public services," said Supervisor Dorsey. "Everyone needs to be held accountable for conduct that is dangerous."

He points out that last weekend, at a sideshow in Sacramento, two people were shot and killed.

San Francisco Police Officers Association says the sideshow participants need to be prosecuted and that this proposed bill would help.

"It is another tool for us to use. But it's not going to work if everyone is not on the same page. It's us, the DA, the court to hold these people who are doing this dangerous act accountable," said Lt. Tracy McGray.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the board of supervisors unanimously passed the legislation.

"I will support it. I do think we need to have a clear stance on how we feel about sideshows," said Supervisor Shamann Walton.

However, several supervisors asked for more information.

The ordinance will go before the board for the second and final vote next week.

Last month at a press conference, San Francisco police said they impounded 67 vehicles for reckless driving or being directly involved in sideshows.

But one supervisor believes that number is inaccurate. He says that number is actually "eight."

Supervisors are asking authorities for more clarification on that matter.