Bay Area Democrats believe VP Harris is best option to beat Trump after Biden drops out of race

Vice President Kamala Harris is a likely candidate to replace President Biden if he decides to step aside in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a likely candidate to replace President Biden if he decides to step aside in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a likely candidate to replace President Biden if he decides to step aside in the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a likely candidate to replace President Biden if he decides to step aside in the 2024 presidential election.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

For Harris, who has a history of breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings, this potential challenge could be her toughest yet.

Vice President Harris was seen in Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon with her grandnieces at an ice cream shop opened by Tyra Banks. Harris did not respond to questions from reporters about her message to Democratic voters.

"The contrast between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is night and day," Harris stated at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Thursday night, advocating for a second Biden-Harris term.

Despite being "all-in" publicly for the Biden-Harris ticket, more than 30 congressional Democrats urged President Biden to "pass the torch." Among the rising stars in the Democratic Party, Harris - born in Oakland and raised in Berkeley - is a likely candidate to replace Biden now that he has decided to step aside.

MORE: Where do Bay Area Democratic lawmakers stand on Biden's presidential candidacy?

"Right now, as it stands, she would have the first right of refusal or the first right to attempt to get the Democratic nomination, and I think everyone would stand back," said ABC7 News Insider Phil Matier.

According to Matier, having Harris at the top of the ticket could be the best way for Democrats to avoid chaos at the Democratic National Convention next month - a shift that the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee is advocating for.

"If Biden steps down, we want Vice President Harris to be the nominee for president. She has the resources, she has the time, she has the experience," said Bilal Mahmood of the San Francisco Democratic Party.

Local Democrats are ready to ramp up their campaigning efforts if Harris is named the Democratic presidential nominee.

"From San Francisco, the city where she started her political career, we are speaking from personal experience of what we've seen her do as an impact on our city," said Mahmood.

VIDEO: Watch Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to be 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

"Kamala Harris: To Be The First" details her journey of hope from Berkeley to Washington, where she will soon begin a new chapter as the first Black and Asian woman elected vice president of the United States.

During her nearly four years in the White House, Harris has tackled some of the most divisive issues, from securing the southern border to advocating for women's reproductive rights. These efforts could be praised by Democrats and scrutinized by Republicans.

"There's a good chance she would be more motivational because it would be different," said Matier. "If Harris is the nominee, it's only one choice: Is it Trump, or is it not?"

Harris's close childhood friend, Carole Porter, remains confident in the Biden-Harris unity.

"Biden-Harris is the ticket. I know that's where Biden wants to go. I know that's where Kamala wants to go," said Porter. "Kamala's values, her life experiences, life goals are to help all people."

The Democratic National Convention is on Aug. 19, and just days later, Democrats must certify the name that will appear on ballots this November. For example, Texas's deadline is just four days after the convention ends.