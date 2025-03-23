VTA gives update on efforts to end workers' strike now in its 14th day

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Valley Transportation Authority leadership gave an update on union negotiations as it tries to end the workers' strike that has now hit 14 days.

Campbell Mayor Sergio Lopez, who also serves as the chair VTA board, said the transit agency is offering 11% over three years.

It will be broken down by 4% increases the first two years, with a 3% increase in the third year.

"To be clear, VTA earlier offer of 9% over three years while stretching our resources was what we believe was sustainable. And this offer at 11% is a significant stretch and proves the agency's commitment and the board's commitment today to serving the public, ending the strike and getting our system back up and running to protect the seniors, students and workers who rely upon our service," Lopez said.

VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot said service could be up and running by Tuesday or Wednesday depending on response from the union.

"It's the hands of ATU, " she said.

Bus and light rail service have halted in Santa Clara County since it began nearly two weeks ago.

