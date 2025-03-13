VTA awaits breach of contract hearing as union workers' strike hits Day 3

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Public transportation in Santa Clara County is still stalled as ATU Local 265 employees of the Valley Transportation Authority hit day three in their strike.

VTA has filed a lawsuit to try and get them back on the job, but the union remains on the picket line.

As a soft rain fell over the South Bay, light rail and bus stops were once again empty while the ATU Local 265 picket lines remained rowdy and busy. Wet weather and even a pending breach of contract lawsuit didn't stop the VTA strike.

"If they felt that we were breaching the contract, we gave the agency a 72-hour strike notice," said ATU Local 265 President Raj Singh. "They had the opportunity to file this claim on Friday, and they chose not to. So, it is day three of the strike, and our folks are out there."

VTA claims the union violated a "no strike clause."

The complaint says the previous contract term length ran from March 7, 2022 through March 3, 2025. But VTA Deputy General Manager Greg Richardson says the agreement continues if negotiations are ongoing.

"Even after the term ends, it's still a contract that is in full force and effect," Richardson said. "So, from that perspective, we believe it is in place and, therefore, the no strike clause is in effect. And from that perspective, we believe it was a breach."

So, VTA opted to take legal action to get passengers back on the road. It may take days to even get a court hearing scheduled, leaving riders without public transportation as storms move through the region.

The two sides have not met since Sunday and there are no scheduled meetings to return to the table--this, despite both sides saying they're willing to do so.

San Francisco State University Director of Labor and Employment Studies John Logan says this does not appear to be ongoing negotiations and believes the courts will rule in favor of the union.

"Contract expired, we've been making a very good faith effort to reach an agreement," Logan said. "The fact that negotiations have stalled is a result of a lack of good faith bargaining on the other side. Therefore, we're exercising our legal right to strike."

Logan says strikes like these are more common now due to the rise in cost of living, especially here in the Bay Area.

While it may take a while, he anticipates a deal can be found somewhere in the middle to get light rails and buses rolling again in the future.