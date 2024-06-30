Warriors waive Chris Paul, making him free agent, sources say

The Golden State Warriors are waiving guard Chris Paul, who had a Sunday deadline to guarantee his $30 million salary for this season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Paul now becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The Warriors pushed back Paul's guarantee date to right ahead of free agency as they searched for ways to use his contract in a trade but they were unable to find a deal.

Paul came off the bench for the first time in his Hall of Fame career last season, accepting a reduced role with the Warriors after he was acquired for Jordan Poole last summer.

The veteran point guard remained steady in his 19th NBA season, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in 26.4 minutes per game while helming a bench unit that was a bright spot for Golden State last season.

Paul, who turned 39 in May, ranks as the third oldest player in the NBA - behind LeBron James and P.J. Tucker. He would become just the 11th player in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons next year.

Paul has been an All-Star 12 times, made the All-NBA team eleven times, was named to the All-Defensive team nine times and has led the league in assists five times. The only thing missing from Paul's resume is an NBA championship.