What to know about SF's Central Subway temporary shutdown for repairs

Here's what to know about San Francisco Central Subway's temporary shutdown while the agency repairs water damage.

Here's what to know about San Francisco Central Subway's temporary shutdown while the agency repairs water damage.

Here's what to know about San Francisco Central Subway's temporary shutdown while the agency repairs water damage.

Here's what to know about San Francisco Central Subway's temporary shutdown while the agency repairs water damage.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starting Wednesday, February 26, the Rose Pak Subway Station in San Francisco's Chinatown will be closed for 17 days.

SFMTA says that extended closure is necessary to repair some water leaks so the track between Chinatown and the station at 4th and Brannon streets will close. All four of the Central Subway stations along the northern stretch of the T-Third line will be closed.

"Crews have noticed the water is starting to cause some damage. We're starting to see some damage on our side panels on the wall," said Erica Kato, SFMTA spokesperson.

The Chinatown Rose Pak Station sits 100 feet below surface, which is below the water table.

MORE: SFMTA uses red party cups to divert water from walls at the new Central Subway station

Muni is admitting that it had used red party cups as drainpipes to help divert water away from the walls at the Union Square/Market station.

"Whenever you see that, it's normal to see water intrude int our tunnels," said Kato.

But SFMTA says leaking water is beginning to cause some damage at the station that just opened two years ago.

"Because of this water intrusion, we have to implement this closure in order for crews to get in there. They are going to fill in any voids with grout, going to add sealant to the water proofing and just make sure we address and remedy the water situation," said Kato.

"If you've ridden in Chinatown, you've seen those leaks. You've observed those leaks. This is something that needs to be taken care of," said Supervisor Danny Sauter.

The Central Subway Tunnel Closure will affect four Muni Metro stations along the busy commercial corridor to the Caltrain Station in SoMa.

MORE: San Francisco Muni's rail system will finally see an upgrade from floppy disks after board vote

That includes Union Square/Market Station as well as Yerba Buena Moscone Center Station and then the 4th and Brannan Station.

The Chinatown Rose Pak station is in Supervisor Danny Sauter's district.

"It's a big sacrifice we're asking people to make over these next few weeks," said Sauter. "We also worked with MTA to make sure these changes took place after the lunar new year celebration and after the All-Star Game. We tried as much as possible to minimize the disruptions."

SFMTA says riders should consider taking Bus 30 or 45, that's actually parallel service to the Central Subway.

"We will be running a bus shuttle from the Chinatown station to the 4th and King stop that will address most of the riders that take the central subway," said Kato.

MORE: SFMTA, BART, Caltrain host meeting as agencies could face $700M deficit in 2027: Here's what to know

Some riders we talked to aren't worried.

"I take the bus, yeah," said Tammy Pang, a San Francisco resident.

"I'm sure I can get another bus to get on," said Sara Sandoval, a student.

"Not for me, personally. But I do acknowledge it will be inconvenient for the residents of the area. I know there's a lot more elderly folk around here - 58 - so I feel like it's going to affect them a lot," said Jocelyn Siqueiros, a San Francisco resident.

SFMTA says it will have ambassadors helping direct passengers to buses a stations impacted by the closure.