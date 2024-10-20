24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

San Francisco Muni's rail system will finally see an upgrade from floppy disks after board vote

KGO logo
Sunday, October 20, 2024 11:30PM
SF Muni's rail system will finally see an upgrade from floppy disks
SF Muni's rail system will finally see an upgrade from floppy disksThe SF Municipal Transportation Agency board has approved a $212 million contract with Hitachi Rail for a modern train control system, a report says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is a step closer to modernizing the Muni rail system and getting rid of some very old technology.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the SF Municipal Transportation Agency board has approved a $212 million contract with Hitachi Rail for a modern train control system.

RELATED: SFMTA's train system running on floppy disks; city fears 'catastrophic failure' before upgrade

It would replace the system Muni's been running on since 1998 -- outdated tech that involves the use of old-school floppy disks.

Muni officials say the new system will be installed by late 2027 into early 2028.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW