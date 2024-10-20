San Francisco Muni's rail system will finally see an upgrade from floppy disks after board vote

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is a step closer to modernizing the Muni rail system and getting rid of some very old technology.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the SF Municipal Transportation Agency board has approved a $212 million contract with Hitachi Rail for a modern train control system.
It would replace the system Muni's been running on since 1998 -- outdated tech that involves the use of old-school floppy disks.
Muni officials say the new system will be installed by late 2027 into early 2028.