San Francisco Muni's rail system will finally see an upgrade from floppy disks after board vote

The SF Municipal Transportation Agency board has approved a $212 million contract with Hitachi Rail for a modern train control system, a report says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is a step closer to modernizing the Muni rail system and getting rid of some very old technology.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the SF Municipal Transportation Agency board has approved a $212 million contract with Hitachi Rail for a modern train control system.

It would replace the system Muni's been running on since 1998 -- outdated tech that involves the use of old-school floppy disks.

Muni officials say the new system will be installed by late 2027 into early 2028.