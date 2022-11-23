SFMTA uses red party cups to divert water from walls at the new Central Subway station

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a new twist to old adage "my cup runneth over." Muni is admitting that it had used red party cups as drainpipes to help divert water away from the walls at the Union Square/Market station.

The SFMTA told our media partner the SF Standard that the cups are "an interim solution."

Water intrusion and persistent leaks have been a problem for the system that just began public service last weekend.

SF Standard reports the cups have since been removed.

