Trump says he has agreed to offer from ABC News to debate Harris

Trump had previously cast doubt about debating Harris on ABC.

ByKatherine Faulders and John Santucci ABCNews logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Former President Donald Trump says he has agreed to an offer from ABC News to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

Trump said so during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday.

Harris also confirmed her participation in the debate.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump previously said he had been willing to go toe-to-toe with President Joe Biden and agreed to ABC's first invitation issued in May.

However, after Biden dropped out of the race last month and Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump had implied he would not debate Harris on ABC.

Harris has accused Trump of "running scared" and trying to back out of the debate.

